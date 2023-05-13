Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.43 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $149.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.