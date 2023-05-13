Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,210,000 after buying an additional 32,188,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13,965.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of HR stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,127.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

