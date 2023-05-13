Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

