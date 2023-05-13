Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.91 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $25.77 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.46 per share, with a total value of $106,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,342 over the last 90 days. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.