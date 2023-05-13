Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,456,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

