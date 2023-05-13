Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 198.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 184,052 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNO opened at $12.79 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

