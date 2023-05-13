Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PID stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

