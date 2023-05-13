Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,578 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

STAG stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,741. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

