Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $45.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

