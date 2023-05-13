Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,260,000 after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Westlake by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,353,000 after acquiring an additional 168,840 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Stock Up 0.9 %

Westlake stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.48. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

