Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 233.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

