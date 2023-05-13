Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $121.95.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

