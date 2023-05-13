Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $10,998,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $6,777,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $17,824,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Certara during the third quarter valued at $8,445,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERT. TheStreet raised shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Certara’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

