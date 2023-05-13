Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 69.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,071. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.