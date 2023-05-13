Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,519 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,111.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,946.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 62,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 183.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $4,301,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.26.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

