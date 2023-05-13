Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,865 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Primerica by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Primerica by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Primerica by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $180.81 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.50 and a 200-day moving average of $158.66.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 15.33%. Primerica’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

