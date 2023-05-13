Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 269,021 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269,021 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Generac by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,916 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,517,000 after acquiring an additional 96,863 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $299.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.