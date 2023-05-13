Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 56,538 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,538 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 177.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,251,637 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 218.5% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 964,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after buying an additional 661,666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 297.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 628,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 362.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,135,000 after buying an additional 447,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Articles

