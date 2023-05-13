Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $1,524,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

RRX stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $162.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

