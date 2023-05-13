Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 93,423 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,423 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $202,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

DAPR stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.