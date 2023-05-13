EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPR. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $48,027,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 360.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 410,432 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 331.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 220,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 169,277 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $55.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 147.98%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

