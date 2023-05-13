Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.90%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

