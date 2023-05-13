Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

EXAS stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

