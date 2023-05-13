Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

