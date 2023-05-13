Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $304.05 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $304,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

