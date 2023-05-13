Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $743.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.72. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $352.81 and a 1-year high of $762.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.71.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,900 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also

