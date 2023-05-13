Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,418,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

Get Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF alerts:

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.