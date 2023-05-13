Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRRPF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

