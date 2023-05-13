Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

