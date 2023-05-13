First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $43,823,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,762,000 after purchasing an additional 268,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

First American Financial stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

