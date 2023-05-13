First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSMV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 6,027.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HSMV opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small\u002FMid ETF (HSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active fund of small- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on volatility forecast. HSMV was launched on Apr 6, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.