FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FCFS opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 22.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

