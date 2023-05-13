Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $156.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

