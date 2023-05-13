Frankly (CVE:TLK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares traded.
Frankly Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.23.
About Frankly
Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.
