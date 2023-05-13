FY2023 Earnings Forecast for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

ANIP stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $729.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

