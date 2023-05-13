FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lucid Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lucid Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.21). The consensus estimate for Lucid Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lucid Group by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

