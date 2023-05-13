FY2023 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Open Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of LPRO opened at $9.51 on Friday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.58 and a current ratio of 18.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 386,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

