Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.81. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.