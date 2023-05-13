Glassman Wealth Services Buys 2,090 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 262.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

