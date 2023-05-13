Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,567,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 750,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,524,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,125 shares of company stock worth $10,994,960 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globe Life Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $107.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.10%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

