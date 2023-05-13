GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 115,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 45.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

