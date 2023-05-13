Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,620,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 242.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

