HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 24.12%.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

