Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Insider Activity

Hibbett Stock Performance

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $50.13 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

