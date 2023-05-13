Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

