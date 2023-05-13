Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,275 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,106,749,000 after buying an additional 225,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,897,000 after purchasing an additional 229,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 102,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BHP Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.07) to GBX 2,550 ($32.18) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.85) to GBX 2,900 ($36.59) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $72.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

