Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,973 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,598,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.54) to GBX 364 ($4.59) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Down 0.2 %

Haleon Announces Dividend

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

About Haleon

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

