Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 549.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $3.56 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.