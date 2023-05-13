Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Takes $165,000 Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LSB Industries by 1,908.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 353.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 778,220 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth $10,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 27.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 597,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 530,197 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $682.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LXU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

