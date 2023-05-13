IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the third quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of IAC by 103.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of IAC by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

